close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reliance, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail

According to an update from FRL's Resolution Professional, the 49 players would be permitted to submit resolution plan(s) for any/all such Clusters under Option II

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Future Retail

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 49 players including Reliance Retail, Jindal Power Ltd and Adani group have submitted Expression of Interest (EoI) for acquiring the assets of debt-ridden Future Retail, which is currently going through insolvency resolution process.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, which is the holding company for retail operations of RIL and April Moon Retail Private Ltd, a joint venture between Adani Airport holdings and Flemingo group have again submitted their EOI, after the lenders of Future Retail decided to invite fresh bids after dividing FRL's assets into clusters.

According to an update from FRL's Resolution Professional, the 49 players would be permitted to submit "resolution plan(s) for any/all such Clusters under Option II".

Some of the other players who have submitted Expression of Interest (EoI) include Century Copper Corp, Greentech worldwide, Harsha Vardhan Reddy, J C Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd, Pinnacle Air Pvt Ltd, Universal Associates and WHSmith Travel Ltd among others.

On March 23, 2023 creditors of Future Retail invited new expressions of interest where prospective buyers can bid for the debt-ridden firm "as a going concern or individual cluster or a combination of clusters of its assets", as it failed to attract a resolution plan in over four months.

Earlier, it had received EOI and finalised 11 prospective bidders including Reliance and April Moon Retail, but could not get a resolution plan despite two extensions in deadline for submissions.

Also Read

Adani, Reliance among 15 bidders in race to buy Future Retail's assets

As Future Retail bankruptcy crawls, Adani and Reliance among bidders

Reliance Retail's brand partnerships increase three-fold in the past decade

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

Future Group trying to stall proceedings amid legal row with Amazon: SC

RINL aims to make 55,000 wheels in FY24 to meet Railways' demand: CMD Bhatt

MG Motor ties up with gamer to design Comet EV for tech-savvy GenZ group

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for power supply contract, says report

US-based firm Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

The Committee of Creditors had provided two options in the EoI, for which the last date for submission was April 7, 2023.

In the first option, the Prospective Resolution Applicant (PRA) could bid for the acquisition of Future Retail as a whole, including its shareholding interest in its subsidiaries.

While under the second option, Future Retail's business has been distributed in five clusters diving business, in which PRAs can bid for "any individual cluster or any combination of clusters."

Giving its reasons, the new EOI had said "having regard to the complexity and scale of operations of FRL, the resolution professional has, in consultation with and prior approval of the CoC of FRL, categorized the business of the corporate debtor in five clusters."

CIRP was initiated against FRL by its lender Bank of India after it defaulted on loans.

As per the provisions of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, expression of interest was invited from prospective bidders on October 04, 2022.

Later, it was reissued and the submission date was extended for the Resolution Plan and a final list of 15 PRAs was published on November 15, 2022.

Earlier on March 15, FRL had informed that almost one and a half months after resigning from the suspended board of FRL, Kishore Biyani has withdrawn his resignation.

This came after the RP had raised objections to the contents of Biyani's resignation letter and had requested him to recall it.

FRL operated multiple retail formats in both the hypermarket supermarket and home segments under brands, such as Big Bazaar, Easyday, and Foodhall. At its peak, FRL was operating over 1,500 outlets in nearly 430 cities.

It was part of the 19 Future group companies operating in the retail, wholesale, logistic and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.

However, lenders had rejected the takeover of the 19 Future group companies, including FRL, by Reliance amid a legal challenge by Amazon.

Last year in August, stock market regulator SEBI ordered a forensic audit of the accounts of FRL for the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Future Retail

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Reliance Retail | Jindal Power | Adani Group | Future Retail

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon