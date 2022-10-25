JUST IN
After the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple to soon roll out iOS 16 to iPad
YouTube to roll out new design features to enhance user experience
Google Pixel 7 Pro an ideal smartphone for Indians in hybrid workplace
Google to upgrade Nest smart home device to Fuchsia OS: Know more
Trying to troll Tim Cook, Google Pixel caught using an iPhone to tweet
Apple to announce new Mac Pro with 48 CPU core M2 chip: Details here
Apple to roll out iOS 16.1: Check supported devices, new features, and more
Meta to introduce Facebook's bitmoji-style avatars to WhatsApp: Reports
Apple's next Mac Pro chip might be four times faster than M2 Max: Report
Pixel Watch not suffering from screen burn-in, it's image retention: Google
You are here: Home » Technology » News
YouTube to roll out new design features to enhance user experience
Business Standard

After the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple to soon roll out iOS 16 to iPad

The update supported 'Matter', a new smart home connectivity standard that enabled compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iOS | Apple iPad

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple might roll out the iOS 16 features to the iPad soon along with the Stage Manager.

The tech giant has officially unveiled iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, which indicates that iOS 16 features like iMessage editing and undo send in Mail will eventually be added to the iPad, reports The Verge.

Additionally, the Stage Manager multitasking function, however, which was unpopular and unreliable during the iPadOS betas, is now officially released.

Although the company postponed the release of iPadOS 16 from its September date, Stage Manager might still have some issues when it will made available to the general public in version 16.1.

Stage Manager would not have external display support upon launch despite the delay, the report said.

Recently, the company had announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including 'Live Activities', 'Clean Energy Charging' and more.

'Live' feature gave updates about an ongoing sports game and tracks the progress of the ride.

The update supported 'Matter', a new smart home connectivity standard that enabled compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms.

'Clean Energy Charging' focused on decreasing the carbon footprint of the iPhone by planning charging times for when the grid was using cleaner energy sources.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 10:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU