Business Standard

Apple may release 16-inch iPad next year, foldable iPad in 2024: Reports

The company's largest iPad Pro model right now is of 12.9-inch, but adding a couple more inches of screen space will make the device ideal for creative workers

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPad | Tablets

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple might release a 16-inch display iPad next year, a media report said.

According to The Verge report, there were rumours about an iPad with a 14-inch to 15-inch screen, but this is the first mention of a 16-inch iPad.

The company's largest iPad Pro model right now is of 12.9-inch, but adding a couple more inches of screen space will make the device ideal for creative workers.

Additionally, it will be useful for users who want to use Stage Manager, an iPadOS 16 feature that is designed to make switching between apps simpler.

The company's watcher, Mark Gurman, recently suggested a larger device might arrive within the next year or two, the report said.

Ross Young, a supply chain analyst, backed up the forecast and predicted a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with Mini LEDs and a ProMotion display might be available as early as next year.

Recently, another report had said that the global technology brand might launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024.

It was forecasted that the iPhone maker began experimenting with foldable technology.

The company was exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20-inches in size.

According to the report, if Apple encountered any technical difficulties with the foldable phone, there would be a "feeding frenzy" among haters who would blame the tech giant for the flaws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 11:51 IST

