What are deepfakes, and why is the world finding it hard to detect them?
Business Standard

'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to iOS devices soon, users can pre-order

'Call of Duty: Warzone' will soon be available for iPhone and iPad users as the hit battle royale shooter game developed by Activision Blizzard is coming to iOS soon.

Topics
Call of Duty | Games | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

'Call of Duty: Warzone' will soon be available for iPhone and iPad users as the hit battle royale shooter game developed by Activision Blizzard is coming to iOS soon.

According to 9to5Mac, the game's official webpage is now live on the iOS App Store, but it is not yet available for download, users can pre-order the game ahead of its May 15 release date.

'Call of Duty: Warzone' is a free-to-play battle royale game from the popular 'Call of Duty' franchise. It is currently available for Windows PCs, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Last year, Activision Blizzard announced that 'Call of Duty: Warzone' would be coming to mobile devices.

The company stated at the time that it would provide a new "AAA mobile experience" for players on the go.

According to the developers, the game was created natively for mobile platforms using "cutting-edge technology".

"Powered by new Call of Duty 2.0 technology, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players can share social features like friends and chat channels, XP, weapon inventories, loadouts and even the Battle Pass across platforms for a truly connected Call of Duty experience," the company said.

Furthermore, according to the game's App Store page, Call of Duty: Warzone for iOS is "fully portable and fully customisable".

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 14:39 IST

