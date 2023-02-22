'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to iOS devices soon, users can pre-order

-
ALSO READ
After the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple to soon roll out iOS 16 to iPad
Apple may release 16-inch iPad next year, foldable iPad in 2024: Reports
Amazon reveals anime massively multiplayer online game 'Blue Protocol'
Apple working on iPad-like display for controlling smart home devices
Apple updates Store app with new features focused on lists, saved items
-
'Call of Duty: Warzone' will soon be available for iPhone and iPad users as the hit battle royale shooter game developed by Activision Blizzard is coming to iOS soon.
According to 9to5Mac, the game's official webpage is now live on the iOS App Store, but it is not yet available for download, users can pre-order the game ahead of its May 15 release date.
'Call of Duty: Warzone' is a free-to-play battle royale game from the popular 'Call of Duty' franchise. It is currently available for Windows PCs, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Last year, Activision Blizzard announced that 'Call of Duty: Warzone' would be coming to mobile devices.
The company stated at the time that it would provide a new "AAA mobile experience" for players on the go.
According to the developers, the game was created natively for mobile platforms using "cutting-edge technology".
"Powered by new Call of Duty 2.0 technology, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players can share social features like friends and chat channels, XP, weapon inventories, loadouts and even the Battle Pass across platforms for a truly connected Call of Duty experience," the company said.
Furthermore, according to the game's App Store page, Call of Duty: Warzone for iOS is "fully portable and fully customisable".
--IANS
shs/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 14:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU