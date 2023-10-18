A-I Express unfurls new logo, livery; to induct 50 planes in 15 months

Nearly ten months after the Tata group announced the merger between AirAsia India and Air India Express to create a single low-cost carrier, the airline unveiled its new logo and livery with orange, turquoise, tangerine and blue colours.

“Continuing with our unique tradition, the aircraft livery will feature a variable tailfin design inspired by the rich art and crafts heritage of the country, themed as ‘The patterns of India’,” said Aloke Singh, managing director, Air India Express.

The airline is looking to expand its domestic footprint and roll out new flight networks. “With 50 aircraft set to be inducted into the fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time. Over the course of the next 5 years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft, with a network spanning the domestic India and short-haul international markets,” Singh said.

“Between now and end of 2024, we will induct one new aircraft every six days,” Air India chief Campbell Wilson said.

“With the merger now in the final stages, we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape,” said Campbell Wilson, chairman, Air India Express.

The merger is anticipated to be completed by March next year. The merged entity will be the single low-cost airline subsidiary of full-service airline Air India.

Air India Express said it has a fleet of 58 aircraft comprising 28 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

AirAsia India recorded a 6.7 per cent market share in the domestic aviation market in September, whereas its sister airlines Air India and Vistara recorded a 9.8 per cent and 10 per cent market share respectively in the same month, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Meanwhile, the airline said its upcoming aircraft that are being inducted in its fleet will feature designs inspired by other traditional patterns including Ajrakh, Patola, Kanjeevaram, and Kalamkari.

"The integrated Air India Express-AirAsia India entity will operate as Air India Express, with a modern, refreshed branding, positioned as 'New India's Smart Connector'," Singh added.

The livery of the Air India Express aircraft also features the new 'Air India' logo that was unveiled in August as part of Air India's rebranding excercise. This logotype is set in the airline's custom 'Air India Sans' font.

Malaysia-based AirAsia Group had on November 2 last year exited AirAsia India by selling its remaining 16.67 per cent stake to Air India for Rs 156 crore. AirAsia Group had then said that AirAsia India can use the "AirAsia" brand name for 12 months.

AirAsia India had received regulatory approvals to operate the airline’s flights under the ‘Air India Express’ branding in July this year.

In September, Air India Express and AirAsia India started interline bookings, enabling travellers to reserve a single itinerary (with a unified PNR) encompassing both carriers. Under the system, passengers receive both boarding passes at the journey's outset, while their baggage is retrieved at the final destination of the second flight.

Last week, AirAsia India transferred its first A320 plane to Air India Express, marking a significant step in the process toward final merger to create a single low-cost subsidiary of Air India.

Another airline with the Tata group namely Air India had on August 10 unveiled its new logo and aircraft livery, featuring red, gold, and violet colours.

Air India's new livery and logo have the outer pane of 'jharokha', which is a classic ornate Indian window.

Air India had in February placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with European plane maker Airbus and 220 with Boeing. This order is the world’s second largest single-tranche aircraft purchase.

The order with Boeing is for 190 B737Max, 20 B787s and 10 B777s aircraft. The Airbus firm order comprises 210 A320 family and 40 A350 planes. A350, B777 and B787 are wide body aircraft that have bigger fuel tanks, allowing them to traverse long distances such as India-North America routes.