Abbott launches XIENCE Sierra coronary stent system for heart patients

Global healthcare company Abbott on Wednesday announced the launch of XIENCE Sierra, an everolimus-eluting coronary stent system in India.

The launch comes after the XIENCE Sierra system had received its regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in February this year.

The XIENCE Sierra is the latest generation of the XIENCE family of everolimus-eluting coronary stent systems.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), such stent systems are intended to treat a narrowed blood vessel (coronary artery) caused by coronary artery disease.

“Each system consists of a cobalt chromium alloy metal stent and a catheter delivery system. The stent is coated with the drug everolimus and a polymer (PBMA and PVDF-HFP) coating to help deliver the drug at a controlled rate,” according to the drug authority.

Commenting on the launch of the coronary stent system, Tushar Sharma, general manager for Abbott’s vascular business in India and South Asia, said that XIENCE Sierra is being launched in India so that physicians can smoothly deliver the stent even in challenging cases.

According to data shared by the company, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality within the category of non-communicable diseases in India.

“Indians are also known to have a high prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) or blockages of the arteries, with 21.4 per cent for patients with diabetes and 11 per cent for non-diabetics,” the company said in its official statement.

“The innovative design and improved deliverability will help physicians gain access and unblock difficult-to-treat lesions with more flexibility and precision. With the incidence of coronary artery disease on the rise in India, it’s important for us to provide technologies that help doctors optimally implant stents, so patients have the best outcomes possible,” Gupta said.

The company claims that the stent has proven efficacy in difficult-to-treat, narrowed lesions and patients with complex conditions in more than 120 clinical trials involving 120,000 patients.