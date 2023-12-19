Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Accenture forecasts Q2 revenue below estimates on muted IT spending

Analysts expect IT services expenditure to remain muted in the near term as businesses typically decide their annual budgets only after February

Accenture

Accenture expects revenue in the range of $15.40 billion to $16 billion. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services provider Accenture forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, anticipating cautious spending by clients as macroeconomic uncertainty remains an overhang.
 
Analysts expect IT services expenditure to remain muted in the near term as businesses typically decide their annual budgets only after February. Accenture itself has pointed to slower budget-related decision-making, especially in tech and media companies.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Accenture's revenue from the communications, media & technology industry group fell 10% in the first quarter, while sales from North America, the company's biggest market, fell 1%, to $7.56 billion.
 
"We continued to see lower discretionary spend, which impacts our consulting type of work," CEO Julie Sweet told analysts in an earnings call.
 
"If you look around the environment, there are not a lot of green shoots on the economic side."
 
Tata Consultancy Services, Indiaâ€™s No.1 IT services exporter, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results in October, while Infosys cut the upper end of its annual revenue forecast, as clients were still hesitant to spend on discretionary projects.

Both companies are Accenture's competitors in the outsourcing business.
 
Accenture's shares fell 2.6% in trading before the bell.
 
The firm reiterated its fiscal 2024 forecasts for revenue growth and profit as it expects large digital transformation deals to materialize in its results in the "back half of our year".
 
It recorded generative artificial intelligence sales of over $450 million in the first quarter and expects clients to shift from experimentation to scaling up their GenAI projects in 2024.
 
Accenture expects revenue in the range of $15.40 billion to $16 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG had forecast revenue of $16.29 billion.
 
Its revenue in the first quarter ended Nov.30 rose 3%, to $16.22 billion.

Also Read

Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year

Accenture's lowered guidance spells more trouble for IT sector: Analysts

Accenture guidance delays hopes of demand pick-up for Indian IT: Analysts

Salary hikes of major IT companies take a back seat amid weak demand

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

Sony's video game plans leaked by Rhysida ransomware group: Report

German airline Lufthansa orders 80 planes from Boeing, Airbus for $9 bn

Blackstone to exit embassy office parks in biggest India block sale in FY24

Here's how govt's PLI scheme is fuelling Dixon Technologies' global dreams

Accenture GenAI offering sees momentum in Q1 FY24, signs $450 mn bookings

Topics : Accenture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon