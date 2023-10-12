close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Infosys announces five-year extension of its JV pact with Temasek

India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday announced a five-year extension of its joint venture collaboration with Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed

Meanwhile, Infosys in a filing said that based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, its Board has approved the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe as an additional and independent director effective from January 1, 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's second largest information technology (IT) services company Infosys on Thursday announced a five-year extension of its joint venture (JV) collaboration with Temasek, a global investment firm that is headquartered in Singapore.

The extension underlines the shared objective of creating an impactful digital transformation and investing in the digital talent in Singapore, a statement had said, announcing that Infosys and Temasek have extended the digital services joint venture for a period of five years.

Infosys Compaz -- Infosys-Temasek joint venture (JV) company -- has collaborated with large corporations in Southeast Asia on their digital transformation journeys, leveraging deep technology expertise across cloud, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, among others.

Meanwhile, Infosys in a filing said that based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, its Board has approved the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe as an additional and independent director effective from January 1, 2024, for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Temasek cuts pay of staff after failed investment in crypto exchange

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Temasek Holdings seeks strategic partners to deploy $5 bn a year in India

Market regulator Sebi examining Burmans' open offer for Religare Ent

Ichnos Sciences, Astria Therapeutics sign licensing deal for OX40 portfolio

Indigo flight cancellations, delays affect 76,000 passengers in Sep: DGCA

Vedanta incorporates wholly-owned arm to carry out iron, steel biz

Amazon's expansion into logistics services could unlock $100 bn in revenue

Topics : Infosys Temasek Holdings Singapore economy Indian IT services firms

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon