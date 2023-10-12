Infosys announces five-year extension of its JV pact with Temasek

India's second largest information technology (IT) services company Infosys on Thursday announced a five-year extension of its joint venture (JV) collaboration with Temasek, a global investment firm that is headquartered in Singapore.

The extension underlines the shared objective of creating an impactful digital transformation and investing in the digital talent in Singapore, a statement had said, announcing that Infosys and Temasek have extended the digital services joint venture for a period of five years.

Infosys Compaz -- Infosys-Temasek joint venture (JV) company -- has collaborated with large corporations in Southeast Asia on their digital transformation journeys, leveraging deep technology expertise across cloud, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, among others.

Meanwhile, Infosys in a filing said that based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, its Board has approved the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe as an additional and independent director effective from January 1, 2024, for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders.