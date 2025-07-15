ACKO selected as preferred insurance partner for Tesla customers in India

ACKO on Tuesday said it has been selected as the preferred insurance partner for Tesla, which has made an entry into India by opening its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
With this strategic collaboration, Tesla owners in India will have a fully integrated journey — quote to cover to claim — done digitally, the insurer said.
“At the heart of this association lies a common goal: to simplify car-ownership through intelligent technology. By embedding insurance directly into the car-buying experience, Tesla and ACKO aim to reduce complexity, enhance customer convenience, and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India,” ACKO said in its press release.
Tesla will roll out its Model Y electric car with a starting price of ₹60 lakh. It is the first product available in India under the Tesla brand.
“Tesla has revolutionised the automotive industry; our ambition is to redefine how that innovation is protected. Tesla didn’t just build a car; they rebuilt the idea of what a car is. At ACKO, we asked ourselves: can we do the same for insurance? The result is something quiet, responsive, and human — just like how the best tech should feel,” said Animesh Das, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ACKO General Insurance.
ACKO was founded in 2016 by Varun Dua. It offers a range of insurance products in the motor, health, and travel insurance segments. It later ventured into life insurance in 2023, after receiving its licence.