Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ACME Solar Holdings Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹114 crore

ACME Solar Holdings Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises to ₹114 crore

ACME Solar's total revenues surged 53.9 per cent to ₹617 crore from ₹401 crore in the year ago period

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) has posted a 1.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹114 crore in the December quarter, supported by higher revenues.

It had reported a net profit of ₹112 crore in the October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

ACME Solar's total revenues surged 53.9 per cent to ₹617 crore from ₹401 crore in the year ago period.

The company's expenses surged to ₹615.60 crore from ₹481.22 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

The board also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share having face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2025- 26.

 

During the third quarter, the generated 1,567 million units (MUs) power, up 49 per cent from Q3 FY25 driven by higher CUF and new capacity addition.

The company's Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) increased to 24.3 per cent in Q3 FY26 from 22.7 per cent in Q3 FY25.

Plant availability and grid availability were at 99.6 per cent and 99.8 per cent, respectively, for October-December quarter of FY26.

In October-December, the company partially commissioned 72 MW out of 100 MW wind projects in Gujarat taking the cumulative YTD (year to date) commissioned capacity to 422 MW.

ACME Solar won a 130 MW RTC (round the clock) during the period.

In the December quarter, the company secured debt tie-up of ₹4,725 crore from leading Indian financial institutions, including Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC Ltd) to fund the renewable energy projects and optimise its capital structure by reducing financing costs.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

