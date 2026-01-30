Acme Solar Holdings shares gain 5% on Q3 results; check key numbers here

Acme Solar Holdings share price today: Shares of renewable energy solutions company Acme Solar Holdings surged over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹225.89 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the October to December quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q3FY26).

Around 11:00 AM, the company's share price was trading 4.5 per cent higher at ₹224 compared to the previous session's close of ₹214.33 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was down 0.48 per cent at 25,296 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹13,601 crore. The stock has recovered around 30 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹171.99 touched on February 17, 2025.

Acme Solar Holdings is a pure play, fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Projects.

Acme Solar Holdings Q3 results highlights

In Q3FY26, Acme Solar reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹114 crore, up 1.5 per cent from ₹112 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total revenue jumped 53.9 per cent from 401 crore in Q3FY25 to ₹617 crore in Q3FY26. The growth was driven by capacity addition and a higher capacity utilisation factor (CUF).

Acme Solar's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹564 crore, up 57.2 per cent from ₹359 crore in Q3FY25. Ebitda margins expanded to 91.5 per cent from 89.5 per cent in the year-ago period on account of favourable operating leverage and optimised operational efficiency.

During the quarter, Acme Solar Holdings partially commissioned 72 MW out of its 100 MW Acme Eco Clean wind project in Gujarat, taking the cumulative year-to-date (YTD) commissioned capacity to 422 MW. The company also secured a 130 MW round-the-clock (RTC) project during the period, bringing its total portfolio to 7,770 MW, including 16 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) installations, with 5,630 MW under signed power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Acme Solar Holdings signed PPAs for 450 MW during the quarter, taking the cumulative YTD PPA-signed capacity to 1,050 MW, along with 550 MWh of standalone BESS. Key agreements include a PPA for 200 MW Acme Platinum Urja Solar + BESS with SECI and a 250 MW Acme Urja One FDRE PPA with NHPC, signed on January 29, 2026. The under-construction PPA-signed portfolio currently stands at 2,668 MW.