Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises to issue 1st-ever public bond next wk to raise Rs 800 cr

Adani Enterprises to issue 1st-ever public bond next wk to raise Rs 800 cr

The company will sell bonds of multiple maturities including two years, three years and five years. However, it did not disclose what the funds would be used for

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

It will pay an annual coupon of 9.25 per cent, 9.65 per cent and 9.90 per cent on two-year, three-year and five-year bonds respectively | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Adani Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 800 crore ($95.3 million), through its debut public issue of bonds, the company said on Wednesday.
 
The issue, which has a base size and greenshoe option of Rs 400 crore each, will open for subscription on Sept. 4 and will close on Sept. 17, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company will sell bonds of multiple maturities including two years, three years and five years. However, it did not disclose what the funds would be used for.
 
It will pay an annual coupon of 9.25 per cent, 9.65 per cent and 9.90 per cent on two-year, three-year and five-year bonds respectively.
 
In addition, bondholders will have an option of direct coupon payment at maturity, making the effective yield for the two-year, three-year and five-year bonds the same as the annual coupons.
 
For the three-year and five-year bonds, it will have an option of a quarterly interest payment, and the coupon for these papers is 9.32 per cent and 9.56 per cent.
 

More From This Section

PremiumChalla Sreenivasulu Setty

Current account deposits, retail asset quality challenges for new SBI chair

Dailyhunt

VerSe Innovation to reach Ebitda break-even by FY25-end: Co-founder

Samsung

Samsung launches AI-powered washing machine, aims to lead premium segment

PremiumAvinash Joshi, NTT data

Japanese technology firm NTT Data aims to double market growth India

Sony, Zee, Sony-Zee merger

Zee, Sony amicably settle disputes over failed merger, withdraw claims

Trust Investment Advisors, AK Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management are the lead arrangers for the issue, which is rated A+ by CareEdge.
 
In July, Reuters had reported that the company would launch its maiden retail bond issue in coming weeks.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani group's Ebitda may go past Rs 1 trn in FY25 on infra, power biz

Gautam Adan

Gautam Adani planning to revamp family offices, hire auditors and CEO

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Hindenburg Research report 'won't impact' Adani Enterprises' $2 billion QIP

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at the “Indian Capital Markets Transformative Shifts Achieved through Technology and Reforms” Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Sebi's Buch in Hindenburg's firing line: How will markets react on Monday?

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises plans to raise $1 bn via QIP for green hydrogen expansion

Topics : Adani Enterprises fund raising Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon