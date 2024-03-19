Adani Green Energy clarifies US investigation related to 'third-party'

Adani Green Energy on Tuesday clarified reports of an alleged US probe, stating the company is aware of an investigation into violations by a third-party and has not received any notice itself. The clarification was made after a query raised from the exchanges.

Adani Green, in a response to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), said, “The company states that it has not received any notice from the Department of Justice of the US in respect of the allegation referred to in the said article.” The company referred to a news article published by Bloomberg stating a US probe into the conduct of promoter Gautam Adani and the conglomerate.

On Tuesday, Adani Green further said, “The company is aware of an investigation by the United States Department of Justice into potential violations of United States anti-corruption laws by a third party.”

Adani Green added it has no relationship with the said third-party and hence, “It is unable to comment on the scope of the present United States investigation that the company (Adani Green) or any of its personnel are subject to or exposed to in connection with the company’s alleged dealings with the third party.”



Last week, Bloomberg reported, “US prosecutors have widened their probe of India’s Adani Group to focus on whether the company may have engaged in bribery as well as the conduct of the company’s billionaire founder, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

Since the report, a host of Adani Group companies, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, have clarified they have not received any notice from the Department of Justice of the U.S. in respect of the allegation. Adani Green is the only company to mention a third-party in its clarification.

JP Morgan in a note dated March 18, said notably, there is one 12 gigawatt (GW) manufacturing-linked solar energy project that was signed by Adani Green and Azure Power with Solar Energy Corporation of India in January 2020. “This project remains under construction and does not form part of any of the Restricted Group bonds from these two entities,” the brokerage added. The Bloomberg report noted the probe is also looking at Indian renewable energy company Azure Power Global Ltd.

The brokerage also said as details are very scant and the investigation itself might not lead to any successful prosecution, with likely limited potential financial/fundamental impact, “We do not make changes to our recommendations at this stage for the Adani Group.”