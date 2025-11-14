Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Adani Group to invest ₹1 trn in Andhra Pradesh over 10 years: Karan Adani

Adani Group to invest ₹1 trn in Andhra Pradesh over 10 years: Karan Adani

Google will be investing $15 billion over the next five years in setting up an AI hub, which will include the country's largest data centre in partnership with Adani Group

Shine Jacob Visakhapatnam
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After partnering with a global major for setting up an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Adani Group on Friday said it has plans to invest around Rs 1 trillion in the state over the next ten years, spread across multiple sectors.
 
“We have already invested around Rs 40,000 crore across ports, logistics, cement, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Over the next ten years we are planning to invest Rs 1 trillion on ports, cement, data centres, and energy business,” said the managing director, Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), addressing the 30th CII Partnership Summit, jointly organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in Visakhapatnam.
 
 
Google will be investing $15 billion over the next five years in setting up an AI hub, which will include the country’s largest data centre in partnership with Adani Group. This AI hub will be Google’s largest outside the US and will include a 1-gigawatt data centre campus.
 
Adani said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary who “rewrote the playbook of modern industrial India.” He also commended minister Nara Lokesh, describing him as a new-age leader who is “agile, data-driven, deeply humane,” and whose focus on skilling, digital infrastructure, and new-age industries is making Andhra Pradesh “India’s fastest-moving startup state.”
 
What is the vision behind the Vizag tech park?

“The flagship of our commitment is the Vizag tech park. We are building one of the world’s largest centres in partnership with Google. This is a combined $15 billion vision of sustainable and hi-tech growth. Our operations created several direct and indirect jobs. We will match your skill, scale, and spirit. We commit to become the largest investor in Andhra Pradesh’s bright future,” Adani added.
 
“Policy alone does not create history — vision does,” he said, recalling how Naidu transformed Hyderabad into a global tech hub and is now steering Swarna Andhra 2047 with entrepreneurial governance and startup-level innovation. “Under your captaincy, Andhra Pradesh is ready once again for take-off,” Adani noted.
 
What is the focus of the CII Partnership Summit?
 
The CII summit, with the theme ‘Partners in Progress — India’s Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047’, is witnessing participation by more than 100 international delegates, in addition to the signing of several investment deals. The state is targeting investments to the tune of around Rs 10 trillion through the summit, focusing on green energy, information technology, electronics, automobiles, space, defence, and tourism. The summit will cover topics such as green energy, sustainable innovation, and the European investment partnership.
 

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

