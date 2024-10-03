Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani Group plans to invest $900 mn in Tanzania power lines in PPP mode

Adani Group plans to invest $900 mn in Tanzania power lines in PPP mode

Adani Group has expressed its interest to the East African government, according to David Kafulila, executive director of Tanzania's Public-Private Partnership Centre

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Gautam Adani’s company is expanding its footprint in East Africa with investments in Tanzania and neighboring Kenya. | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala

Tanzania is in talks with the Adani Group for a $900 million public-private partnership project to construct high-voltage power lines, according to an official of the east African nation.
 
Adani Group has expressed its interest to the East African government, according to David Kafulila, executive director of Tanzania’s Public-Private Partnership Centre. Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP for a $300 million power-lines project under the public-private partnership.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s company is expanding its footprint in East Africa with investments in Tanzania and neighboring Kenya. Tanzania awarded it a 30-year concession in May to operate the main container terminal at the port of Dar es Salaam.
 
 
In Kenya, Adani is in talks with the nation’s electricity transmission company for a concession to construct high-voltage power lines valued at $736 million. The group’s proposal to run the nation’s main airport in the capital, Nairobi, has sparked protests, Senate hearings and lawsuits.

Also Read

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani's airport project spark protests, lawsuits, hearings in Kenya

adani

Adani's about $1.3 billion share sale likely to start next week: Report

dharavi slum

Maha govt okays houses for slum project-hit people on Mumbai salt pan land

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

3 Adani firms join WEF initiative to play role in global decarbonisation

Adani airports

Adani Airport Holdings raises Rs 1,950 crore through biggest bond issue

Topics : Adani Adani Group Tanzania

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon