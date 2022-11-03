JUST IN
YES Bank to transfer Rs 48,000 cr stressed loans to JC Flowers by end Nov
Banks' reliance on deposits increases amid strong credit growth
IDBI announces new deposit scheme, lifts deposit rate to 7% for 700 days
Unprofitable, growing bad assets: The tale of existential crisis at RRBs
PNB to transfer bad loans worth Rs 20,008 cr from 62 accounts to NARCL
Maharashtra appoints liquidator to wind up Rupee Cooperative Bank
Moneyboxx Finance gets Rs 50 cr term loan from SBI to expand its operations
Karnataka Bank posts all-time high Q2 net profit of Rs 411 cr, NII up 26%
Shivalik SFB raises Rs 111 crore from venture capital firms, Bharti AXA
Bharti Axa Life, Accel infuse over Rs 111 cr as equity in Shivalik SFB
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Banks' reliance on deposits increases amid strong credit growth
Business Standard

YES Bank to transfer Rs 48,000 cr stressed loans to JC Flowers by end Nov

Lender said in July gross NPA ratio would dip below 2% after transfer to asset reconstruction company

Topics
YES Bank | asset reconstruction companies | Asset reconstruction companies ARCs

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

YES Bank
In July-September, the bank’s net profit declined by 32.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 153 crore largely due to ageing related provisioning requirements

YES Bank will transfer Rs 48,000 crore of stressed loans to asset reconstruction company JC Flowers by the end of November, said Prashant Kumar, the private lender’s managing director and chief executive officer.

Kumar was speaking at the sidelines of a banking event in Mumbai.

YES Bank said in September its board had approved the sale of stressed loans worth Rs 48,000 crore to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, after receiving no bids to challenge that made by the private equity company.

Consequently, YES Bank’s board of directors approved JC Flowers’ declaration as the winner of the Swiss Challenge method used for the sale of the stressed assets.

After the signing of the binding term sheet by YES Bank with JC Flowers ARC LLC and JC Flowers ARC for a strategic partnership related to the sale of the stressed loan portfolio, the lender’s board also approved the investment needed to buy up to 19.99 per cent equity stake in the private equity firm. The purchase can be made in single or multiple tranches, subject to regulatory approval.

Following the transfer of gross non-performing assets (NPA)—a bulk emanating from corporate loans—YES Bank’s gross NPA ratio would dip below 2 per cent, Kumar said in July.

In July-September, the private bank’s net profit declined by 32.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 153 crore largely due to ageing related provisioning requirements. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 225 crore in the quarter year ago (Q2FY22).

The bank’s asset quality profile improved with gross NPA at 12.9 per cent till as on September 30, 2022, compared with 15 per cent a year ago. The bank's net NPAs dipped to 3.6 per cent from 5.5 per cent.

Its provisions, including for stressed assets, rose 54.4 per cent YoY to Rs 583 crore in Q2FY23. The provision coverage ratio rose to 84 per cent for the quarter under review from 78.9 per cent a year ago.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on YES Bank

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 13:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.