TMS Ep387: Kishore Biyani, Indian rupee, markets, High Seas Treaty

took decades to build his empire. Brick by brick, with a lot of patience. Starting from a humble family-owned textile shop, he went on to lay the foundation of a massive empire of retail stores like Pantaloons, Big Bazaar, Easyday, and FBB. But, the ground beneath his feet is slipping fast now. Three of his Future Group companies are going through corporate insolvency resolution process. So what led to his downfall?

Biyani, who is 61 now, will certainly try to script a comeback. Meanwhile, the is also trying to make a comeback after depreciating by around 10 per cent last year. And it is also going places now. It is taking baby steps towards becoming an international currency like the dollar. So is the headed for internationalisation?

Moving on to markets, this week is set to keep Dalal Street investors busy with retail inflation data in India and the US. This comes in the run-up to the US Fed policy outcome. So, how will these key events dictate market trajectory going ahead?

Just a few minutes’ drive away from the busy Dalal Street, one can spot hundreds of colourful fishing boats dotting Mumbai’s shoreline. And had it not been for the litter, it would have been perfect for your instagram feed. Alas, not just our coastlines, but our deep seas too are increasingly getting polluted. Rampant shipping and litter are wreaking havoc. But a new treaty offers some hope. We explain this High Seas Treaty in this episode of the podcast and more.