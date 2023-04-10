close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jio Platforms gets Rs 350 crore deal to run NIC's cloud services for 5 yrs

Jio has been selected to enhance NIC's national cloud services and will be deployed at the National Data Centre in Delhi, Pune and Bhubaneswar

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jio Platforms has secured a Rs 350-crore contract to manage and improve the cloud services of Centre's National Informatics Centre (NIC) for five years for onsite maintenance, according to the Economic Times. 
NIC, which falls under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is the government of India's technology partner. Established in 1976, NIC's objective is to provide technology-driven solutions to Central and State Governments

Jio has been selected to enhance NIC's national cloud services and will be deployed at the National Data Centre in Delhi, Pune and Bhubaneswar, according to the report.
Reliance's Jio won the tender and has already begun managing NIC's cloud services in Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, the report added.

The tender had raised requests for proposals from Indian cloud partners for managing NIC cloud solutions under Meghraj 2.0.
NIC was looking for a system integrator to enhance national cloud infrastructure and enable multi-cloud services.

Also Read

Why are India's super wealthy looking abroad for family offices?

20 years at Reliance helm: Mukesh Ambani redefines scale, business growth

Reliance Jio 5G to reach every Indian by December 2023: Akash Ambani

Nokia, Ericsson ink multi-year contracts to power Reliance Jio's 5G network

Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy football club Liverpool, says report

Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56%

Singapore's Temasek buys 41% stake in Manipal Health for $2 billion: Report

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Tata Group set to takeover of Wistron's iPhone plant in Bengaluru

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report


As the demand for online services has increased, the government is launching more eGovernance projects. This has significantly increased the requirements for efficient data centres and strategic infrastructure.
Keeping this in mind the NIC is seeking to establish national data centres in Delhi, Pune, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, and 30 small data centres in state capitals.

The services included in the data centre will provide hosting services like physical hosting, shared hosting, and dedicated servers with managed hosting solutions to the government. They will also provide infrastructure services like collocation and bandwidth, and disaster recovery, the report said. 
As a part of its services, Jio will also configure a unified cloud management platform and provide secure cloud services to government users. A cloud application marketplace to improve the NIC National Cloud will also be developed by Jio.

Reliance's Jio will also operate and maintain the cloud service for a period of five years.
At present, the national data centres in Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Bhubaneswar are dedicated to host NIC National Cloud under the umbrella of Meghraj Cloud.

Meghraj is the Centre's initiative to provide a wide range of services, including IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, which can be used to host websites, portals, web and mobile applications. 
Topics : Reliance Jio | Cloud services | BS Web Reports | Companies | Mukesh Ambani

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon