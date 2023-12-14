Adani Group to make additional investment of Rs 8,700 crore in Bihar

The Adani Group on Thursday said it would make an additional investment of Rs 8,700 crore in Bihar in various sectors, including cement manufacturing, logistics and the agro-industry.

The group is already present in Bihar, where it has invested Rs 850 crore, said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises.

He was speaking at the Bihar Business Connect-2023, a two-day global investors summit that concluded on Thursday.

"Our group has decided to invest Rs 8,700 crore in additional sectors in Bihar. This will create direct or indirect employment for approximately 10,000 people in the state, Adani said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released the Bihar Logistics Policy 2023 and a coffee table book (of the state industries department) at the summit on Thursday.

Kumar, however, did not address the gathering at the event.

Bihar is now an attractive investment destination in the country. We are currently present in logistics, gas distribution, and agro-logistics, with an investment of Rs 850 crore, generating direct or indirect employment for 3,000 individuals. Now, we aim to increase our investment around 10-fold, Adani said.