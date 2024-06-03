Adani One launches two variants of co-branded credit cards with ICICI Bank

Adani One, the digital platform of the Adani Group, and ICICI Bank on Monday announced the launch of two variants of co-branded credit cards in collaboration with card network Visa.

The co-branded credit card partnership marks the Adani Group’s foray into the retail financial sector.

Available in two variants – Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card and Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card – the credit cards will offer a reward programme to its customers.

Cardholders can get up to 7 per cent Adani reward points on spends within the Adani Group ecosystem.

This includes services such as the Adani One app, which can be used for booking flights, hotels, trains, buses, and cabs, along with spends across Adani-managed airports, Adani CNG pumps, Adani Electricity bills, and train bookings.

“By leveraging the Adani One platform, which integrates physical B2C (Business to Customer) businesses into the digital world, users will experience unparalleled convenience and accessibility,” said Jeet Adani, director, Adani Group.

The Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card has an annual fee of Rs 5,000 with joining benefits worth Rs 9,000, whereas the Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card has an annual fee of Rs 750 with joining benefits worth Rs 5,000.

Other benefits of the co-branded credit card include premium lounge access, free air tickets, Pranaam Meet & Greet Service, porter, valet, and premium car parking.

“Card users also get privileges like discounts on shopping at duty-free outlets and on F&B spends at the airports, and benefits like free movie tickets and Adani reward points on groceries, utilities, and international spends,” the company said.

“Through this launch, we intend to offer our customers rewards and benefits across the Adani Group’s consumer ecosystem, and strengthen the Bank’s credit card portfolio,” said Rakesh Jha, executive director, ICICI Bank.