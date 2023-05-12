close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes

The projects are expected to be commissioned in two years and will funded using internal accruals, it added

Reuters Bengaluru
Ambuja Cements

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it would expand its blended cement production capacity by 14 million metric tonnes, as part of a previously announced plan to double capacity over five years.
 
Ambuja placed orders to expand clinker capacity by 8 million tonnes at two units that would operate on green power or renewable energy, and help increase production of blended green cement by 14 million tonnes, it said in a stock exchange filing.
 
The projects are expected to be commissioned in two years and will funded using internal accruals, it added.
 
"These brownfield expansion projects are part of our strategy to double our production capacity over the next five years from the current capacity of 67.5 million tonnes a year," Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Ambuja's cement business said.
 
Ambuja, along with its subsidiary ACC Ltd, has a capacity to produce 67.5 million tonnes with fourteen cement manufacturing plants and sixteen cement grinding units across India.
 
Meanwhile, rival UltraTech Cement Ltd said last month its expansion program is progressing as scheduled, with the next phase expected to see a growth of 22.6 million tonnes a year, while commercial production from its new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by 2025 or 2026 financial year.
 

Also Read

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

Adani shares tumble on report group seeking time to pay ACC, Ambuja debt

Ambuja Cements rallies 5%, hits all-time high in a range-bound market

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Noise reports Rs 2,000 crore revenue in FY23 with 100% growth YoY

Centre eyeing to tax OTT platform Netflix's income in India: Report

Sundaram Home Finance confident of growth as demand remains positive: MD

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

USA's Neuberger Berman slashes valuation of India's Pine Labs, PharmEasy


Ambuja Cements

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Ambuja Cement Adani Group

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes

Ambuja Cements
2 min read

Noise reports Rs 2,000 crore revenue in FY23 with 100% growth YoY

Noise Buds VS404
2 min read

Centre eyeing to tax OTT platform Netflix's income in India: Report

Netflix
2 min read

Sundaram Home Finance confident of growth as demand remains positive: MD

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
3 min read

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Ujjivan SFB Q4 net profit rises 144% to Rs 309 crore, declares dividend

Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4
1 min read

South Indian Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 22.4% to Rs 333 crore

South Indian Bank net profit up 45.6%
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon