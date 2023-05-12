Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes



Ambuja placed orders to expand clinker capacity by 8 million tonnes at two units that would operate on green power or renewable energy, and help increase production of blended green cement by 14 million tonnes, it said in a stock exchange filing.

Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it would expand its blended cement production capacity by 14 million metric tonnes, as part of a previously announced plan to double capacity over five years.



"These brownfield expansion projects are part of our strategy to double our production capacity over the next five years from the current capacity of 67.5 million tonnes a year," Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Ambuja's cement business said.

The projects are expected to be commissioned in two years and will funded using internal accruals, it added.



Meanwhile, rival UltraTech Cement Ltd said last month its expansion program is progressing as scheduled, with the next phase expected to see a growth of 22.6 million tonnes a year, while commercial production from its new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by 2025 or 2026 financial year.

Ambuja, along with its subsidiary ACC Ltd, has a capacity to produce 67.5 million tonnes with fourteen cement manufacturing plants and sixteen cement grinding units across India.