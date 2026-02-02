Adani Group stocks in focus; Enterprises, Ports, Green Energy gain up to 5%

Adani Group shares today

Shares of Adani Group companies were in focus with most of the stocks trading higher by up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

Adani Green Energy (up 5 per cent at ₹842.20), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (4 per cent at ₹1,396.95), Adani Energy Solutions (3 per cent at ₹874), Ambuja Cements (3 per cent at ₹513.15), Adani Enterprises (2 per cent at ₹1,986) were up in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.66 per cent at 81,252.68 at 02:24 PM.

However, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the Adani Group stocks have underperformed the market by falling up to 19 per cent, as against 4.6 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

3 Adani group companies plan to raise $2 billion from Japanese markets

According to media reports, three Adani group companies plan to raise $2 billion from the Japanese markets.

As part of its normal capital management plan, the company keeps on exploring and evaluating various financing / re-financing and fundraising opportunities to meet its capital requirements for future growth. Tapping financial facilities by the company and/or its subsidiaries is a matter of routine and normal course of business, Adani Ports said on clarification to the media reports.

Meanwhile, Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), Japan’s leading rating agency has initiated ratings of three Adani Portfolio companies—Adani Ports & SEZ(APSEZ), Adani Green Energy (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), assigning long-term foreign currency credit ratings with a Stable outlook to all three group companies. This is a significant milestone in the Group’s global credit journey and reinforces its underlying credit strength.

APSEZ’s strong rating underlines its strong credit profile, diversified asset base, and resilient cash-flow generation, and places it among a select group of Indian infrastructure companies to achieve an above-sovereign rating from a leading international rating agency, Adani Group said in a statement.

The ratings also mark one of the first instances of Indian infrastructure platforms being assessed by JCR at these levels, highlighting the Adani Group’s growing engagement with global rating agencies and its increasing alignment with international credit benchmarks, it added.

Union Budget 2026-27

Under the union budget the government announced several schemes, measures and reforms to support the growth momentum of the Indian economy. The measures that will create long term demand momentum in Logistics, and, ICICI Securities believe key beneficiaries are Adani Ports and SEZ, JSW Infrastructure.

In the Budget, the government also proposed a tax holiday until 2047 for foreign cloud firms serving global customers from Indian data centres, provided Indian demand is routed via domestic resellers. ₹10,000 crore has been allocated for the India AI Mission in FY27, while public data centre investments crossed $75 billion in 2025.

In Adani Enterprises Data Centre business, AdaniConneX Pvt Ltd, the company achieved significant milestones in phased construction. Phase I of the Hyderabad Data Centre (9.6 MW) and Noida Data Centre (10 MW) are now fully operational. The Pune Data Centre has crossed 75 per cent completion for Phase I and II. Construction is also underway at the Navi Mumbai Data Centre (30 MW), the company said in its FY25 annual report.

The Adani Group is a diversified organisation in India comprising 11 publicly traded companies. Over the years, Adani Group has positioned itself to be the market leader in its transport logistics and energy utility portfolio businesses focusing on large scale infrastructure development in India with O&M practices benchmarked to global standards. =============================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.