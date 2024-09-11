Business Standard
APSEZ, DPA to develop multipurpose berth at Gujarat's Kandla Port

APSEZ has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal Limited (DPACCCTL), that will carry out operations at the berth

Berth will handle multipurpose cargo and is expected to be commissioned in FY27. | File Photo

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has signed a concession agreement with DPA to develop Berth No 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat.
APSEZ has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal Limited (DPACCCTL), that will carry out operations at the berth, it said in a statement.
Berth will handle multipurpose cargo and is expected to be commissioned in FY27.
In July 2024, APSEZ had received the LOI for the development, operation and maintenance of the berth for a 30-year concession period.
According to the statement, APSEZ will develop the berth under DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo.
 
Berth No. 13 is 300 metres long and offers 5.7 MMT capacity annually. It is likely to be commissioned in FY27.

APSEZ CEO and whole-time director Ashwani Gupta said, "Berth No. 13 will diversify our presence at Deendayal Port. We will now handle multipurpose clean cargo at the port, in addition to dry bulk cargo that we already handle."

The statement said the berth will further consolidate the company's position on the western coast and enhance its ability to service customers in Gujarat and north India.
APSEZ, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and 8 ports and terminals on the east coast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

