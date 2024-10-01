Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani Power signs agreement to acquire Dahanu Power for Rs 815 crore

Adani Power signs agreement to acquire Dahanu Power for Rs 815 crore

In a two-step deal, AESL transferred the asset-holding subsidiary to Adani Properties, which in turn sold it to Adani Power

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Representative Picture

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thermal power producer Adani Power said it has signed a business transfer agreement for Dahanu Power for a cash consideration of Rs 815 crore.

In a late Monday evening statement to BSE, Adani Power said it has signed the agreement with North Maharashtra Power (NMPL), a related party company, to acquire the 500 megawatt (MW) Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS) located at Dahanu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The power producer said the total investment for the acquisition is Rs 815 crore, to be funded through internal accruals. Further, the company will spend another approximately Rs 450 crore over the next five years towards life extension capital expenditure for the power plant.
 

ADTPS supplies power under a long-term power purchase agreement to the Mumbai power distribution circle of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited. Until recently, the asset was housed with Adani Energy Solutions. On September 28, Adani Energy said North Maharashtra Power has ceased to be its subsidiary, as it has allotted further equity shares to Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL), equivalent to NMPL’s 99.90 per cent post-issue paid-up capital.

Adani Power, in its statement, said, “The acquisition of ADTPS will enable consolidation of thermal power generation capacities of Adani portfolio companies under one umbrella to maximise synergistic benefits and leverage the company’s experience and capabilities for improved operational efficiency and reliability of the power plant.”

In its annual report for FY24, Adani Energy noted plans to carve out the Dahanu asset in the current financial year. The 500 MW generation unit is a legacy asset, which was part of the Mumbai power distribution business that Adani Energy acquired from Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure in 2018.

Also Read

green energy

Greenzo Energy gets hydrogen project; order book stands at Rs 1,200 cr

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Thermal capacities needed till RE supply equals demand: Power minister

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Power to boost Kawai plant capacity with Rs 18,000 crore investment

thermal power

Bhel wins thermal projects worth Rs 11,000 crore from Adani Power

thermal power

Bhel gets 1,600 MW thermal power project from Damodar Valley Corporation

Topics : Thermal Power Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon