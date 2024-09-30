Business Standard
Greenzo Energy gets hydrogen project; order book stands at Rs 1,200 cr

This project will be implemented at the 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Plant, owned by TANGEDCO, Greenzo Energy said

The electrolyzers for the project in Tamil Nadu will be designed and manufactured at the company's facility in Sanand, Gujarat, he said Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Greenzo Energy on Monday said it has secured a multi-crore hydrogen project taking the worth of its total order book to Rs 1,200 crore.

The latest contract has been awarded by the state-owned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), Greenzo Energy said in a statement.

"With the TANGEDCO green hydrogen project, the order book now stands at Rs 1,200 crore," the company said.

This project will be implemented at the 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Plant, owned by TANGEDCO, Greenzo Energy said.

The company did not disclose the value of the order on account of contract agreements.

 

"Greenzo Energy will establish a hydrogen generation plant with a capacity of 20 normal cubic meters of hydrogen per hour, marking a key milestone in advancing India's Green Hydrogen Mission. The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months timeframe, " Sandeep Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Greenzo Energy India Limited, said.

The electrolyzers for the project in Tamil Nadu will be designed and manufactured at the company's facility in Sanand, Gujarat, he said.

Greenzo Energy is an integrated green hydrogen energy solutions provider. It develops, owns, and operates renewables and green hydrogen infrastructure, to deliver dedicated zero-emission energy services to customers.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Green energy hydrogen fuel Thermal Power

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

