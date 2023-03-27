close

All 10 Adani group firms end lower; Adani Power, Adani Transmission down 5%

All the ten listed firms of the Adani group ended the day in the negative territory on Monday, with Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Total Gas falling nearly 5 per cent each

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
All the ten listed firms of the Adani group ended the day in the negative territory on Monday, with Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Total Gas falling nearly 5 per cent each.

Shares of Adani Power tanked 4.98 per cent, Adani Transmission tumbled 4.98 per cent, Adani Wilmar dived 4.93 per cent and Adani Total Gas slumped 4.91 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of NDTV went lower by 4.60 per cent, Adani Green Energy fell by 4.40 per cent, Adani Ports dropped 1.43 per cent, ACC dipped 1.01 per cent, Adani Enterprises declined 0.99 per cent and Ambuja Cements (0.59 per cent).

Many of the group firms hit their lower circuit limits during the day.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.76 points or 0.22 per cent to finish at 57,653.86 after a volatile trade.

Out of the ten listed firms of the Adani group, seven companies ended the day in the negative territory on Friday. Stocks of eight Adani group companies out of the 10 listed entities closed in the green on Wednesday. On Thursday, five group stocks ended higher, while five of them finished lower.

The group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges since the report by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came in January this year.

The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Meanwhile, the NSE and BSE on Friday said Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will move to the first stage of the long term additional surveillance measure framework from March 27.

On March 10, both exchanges put the two companies under the second stage of the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

In two separate circulars, the bourses said these securities will continue in the framework but will be moved from respective lower stage ASM from March 27.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under ASM include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price-earning ratio.

Topics : Adani Power | Adani Group

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

