Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Aeroflex Industries shares jump 51% in debut trade on issue price of Rs 108

Shares of Aeroflex Industries made a strong debut on Thursday and ended the day with a premium of 51 per cent against the issue price of Rs 108

Aeroflex Industries

Aeroflex Industries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Aeroflex Industries made a strong debut on Thursday and ended the day with a premium of 51 per cent against the issue price of Rs 108.
The stock began the trade at Rs 197.40, up 82.8 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it hit an intra-day low of Rs 162.10 apiece. Shares of the company finally ended at Rs 163.15 per piece, rallying 51.06 per cent.
On the NSE, shares of the company made its debut at Rs 190, witnessing a sharp uptick of 75.93 per cent. It later settled at Rs 163.60 apiece on the bourse.
The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 2,109.86 crore. 
On the volume front, 33.15 lakh equity shares were traded on the BSE and nearly 3.61 crore shares on the NSE, during the day.
In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 255.84 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 64,831.41 points, while Nifty fell 93.65 points to close at 19,253.80 points.

Also Read

Aeroflex Industries gets Sebi's clearance to raise money through IPO

Aeroflex Industries files draft papers to raise Rs 350 crore through IPO

Aeroflex makes stellar debut, lists at 83% premium over its issue price

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 6.69 times on first day of offer

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 97 times; VPRPL subscribed 3.7 times

Food inflation still a concern: Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan

FMC India brings bio-fungicides for bacterial leaf blight disease in rice

Festive season discounts remain flat in August for cars, shows data

Vistara to begin 2nd Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight service from Sep 1

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment drug

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries was subscribed 97.07 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday last week, driven by heavy demand from institutional buyers.
The Rs 351 crore-initial share sale had a price range of Rs 102-108 apiece.
Mumbai-based Aeroflex is a manufacturer and supplier of metallic flexible flow solution products, catering to global markets. It exports its products to more than 80 countries, including Europe and the US, and generates 80 per cent of its revenue from exports.
For fiscal 2023, Aeroflex generated a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 269.4 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 30.1 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Companies Markets

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon