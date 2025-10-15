Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Paytm brings entities under direct ownership to simplify structure

Paytm brings entities under direct ownership to simplify structure

The move consolidates Paytm's offline and online merchant payments and brings insurance and lending arms under One97 Communications' direct control

Paytm

Paytm said it has transferred its offline merchants’ payment business to Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL) to comply with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations governing payment aggregators.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, is simplifying its group structure by bringing multiple business units under its direct ownership and consolidating its offline merchant payments business, the company said on Tuesday.
 
The internal restructuring aims to streamline the corporate structure and improve business efficiency by bringing all major financial and payment entities directly under One97’s control.
 
Merchant payments consolidation
 
Paytm said it has transferred its offline merchants’ payment business to Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL) to comply with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations governing payment aggregators.
 
The consolidation of its online and offline merchant payment operations will allow Paytm to manage both segments under a single regulated entity, which has received in-principle approval from the RBI to conduct online payment aggregation.
 

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm transfers offline merchant payments to PPSL to comply with RBI norms

Paytm share price

Paytm set to grow, says Axis Securities; upgrades to 'Buy', stock rises 3%

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service as RBI tightens payment rules

Paytm, UPI

Paytm's comeback trail looks open, but regulatory concerns remainpremium

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 29: RIL, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Paytm, CG Power

 
Paytm Financial Services becomes wholly owned
 
Following the restructuring, Paytm Financial Services Ltd (PFSL) will become a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications after the parent company acquires around 51.2 per cent stake from founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and his investment firm VSS Investco for up to ₹50 lakh at fair value.
 
PFSL holds investments in entities such as Admirable Software, Mobiquest Mobile Technologies, Urja Money Private, and Fincollect Services. These companies will become wholly owned subsidiaries of One97 Communications through direct and indirect shareholdings once intra-group transactions are completed.
 
Consolidation of insurance businesses
 
Paytm will also acquire stakes from Sharma and his holding companies in various insurance-related business units for an aggregate value of ₹3.52 crore.
 
This includes:
 
51 per cent stake in Paytm Emerging Tech (PETL), formerly known as Paytm General Insurance Ltd
67.55 per cent stake in Paytm Insuretech Pvt Ltd
51 per cent stake in Paytm Life Insurance
 
These insurance arms will become wholly owned subsidiaries of One97 Communications after the transaction.
 
Increased stake in Little Internet
 
The company will also raise its holding in Little Internet from 62.53 per cent to about 78 per cent through the conversion of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) and inter-corporate deposits worth approximately ₹15 crore at face value.
 
Entity-wise income for FY25
Entity FY25 Income (₹ crore)
Offline Merchants Payment Business 2,580.00
Paytm Financial Services 0.51
Admirable Software 0.44
Mobiquest Mobile Technologies 33.43
Urja Money 18.59
Fincollect Services 220.47
Paytm Emerging Tech Nil
Paytm Insuretech 0.49
Paytm Life Insurance Nil
Little Internet 0.68
 
The consolidation reflects Paytm’s ongoing efforts to simplify its ownership structure, comply with regulatory norms, and enhance operational control across its financial and payments ecosystem.

More From This Section

apache

TVS debuts in adventure touring with new Apache RTX priced at ₹1.99 lakh

Tarun Garg COO, Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah partners with IDP to offer IELTS preparation tools, resources

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy introduces 'No Added Sugar' food category across 10 cities

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank Q2 profit falls 26% on RBI-advised one-time provisioning

Topics : Paytm One 97 Communications Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon