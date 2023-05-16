close

Air India Express hires 280 pilots, 250 crew in recent recruitment drive

Low-cost international carrier Air India Express on Tuesday said it has hired over 280 pilots and 250 cabin crew during a recent recruitment drive conducted across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Low-cost international carrier Air India Express on Tuesday said it has hired over 280 pilots and 250 cabin crew during a recent recruitment drive conducted across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Approximately 300 pilots actively participated in the selection process conducted during the drive, the airline said.

Formerly under the Indian Government, Air India Express is now owned by Tata Group, which acquired the airline along with the full-service carrier Air India in late January last year.

Besides Air India and Air India Express, Tata Group also owns domestic budget carrier AirAsia India as well as a 51 per cent stake in its joint venture airline with Singapore Airlines, Vistara.

While Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, AirAsia India is being integrated with Air India Express.

Air India Express said it has been actively focusing on strengthening its workforce since October last year, targeting vacancies for pilots and cabin crew members.

In addition to the major metros of Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai, Air India Express said it also has been conducting walk-in recruitment drives in other cities and towns for cabin crew aspirants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

