Air India failing 'time and again' in taking care of passengers: DGCA

Air India is “time and again” failing to take due care of its passengers, the DGCA stated on Friday in a show-cause notice issued to the airline after passengers suffered due to “insufficient” cooling on two of its recent flights that were “inordinately delayed”.

In its show-cause notice, the regulator stated that the two flights — Mumbai-San Francisco AI-179 on May 24 as well as Delhi-San Francisco AI-183 on May 30 — "were inordinately delayed and passengers were put to discomfort due to insufficient cooling" in the cabins.

A few passengers on Air India's AI-183 flight fainted after sitting inside the plane for hours without air conditioning, according to sources. All passengers were subsequently asked to disembark and wait in the terminal. AI-183 finally departed after a delay of more than 20 hours.

Air India Flight AI-179 on May 24 was delayed over 18 hours due to multiple issues, including a technical snag, offloading baggage after some passengers discontinued their journey, returning to the gate as a passenger felt unwell, and ultimately facing night landing curbs and crew duty limitations.

The aviation regulator stated that the two recent incidents of passenger distress were not isolated cases. "Further, repeated incidents of passengers being put to discomfort by Air India in violation of various DGCA CAR (civil aviation requirement) provisions have come to notice," it mentioned.

Air India, therefore, has violated provisions of CAR that mandate "facilities" such as meals, refreshments, and hotels that must be provided to passengers who are affected due to flight delay or cancellation, the DGCA stated.





The DGCA has asked the airline to submit its response within three days. Air India did not respond to Business Standard's request for a statement on this matter. The incident has reignited concerns over the carrier's repeated lapses in ensuring basic amenities and comfort for travellers during delays or disruptions.

Multiple DGCA actions against Air India

In the last couple of years, there have been multiple instances when the Tata Group-run airline has earned the regulator's ire. The DGCA had in March imposed a fine of Rs 80 lakh on Air India for violating rules regarding flight duty time limitation (FDTL), aimed at ensuring pilots receive sufficient rest to prevent any incidents at work due to fatigue.

In February, Air India incurred a Rs 30 lakh fine from the DGCA after an elderly passenger suffered a fatal heart attack. The passenger had chosen to walk from the aircraft to the terminal due to the airline's inability to provide a requested wheelchair, leading to the tragic incident minutes later.

In January, Air India was told to pay a Rs 30 lakh fine for not rostering sufficient trained pilots to land on low visibility (CAT-III landings). CAT-III instrument landing system is used at major airports across India to allow pilots to land aircraft when visibility is as low as 50 metres. However, a pilot must be trained to use this system. In January, hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled across the country due to dense fog.

In June 2023, the DGCA had suspended two Air India pilots — a captain for one year and a co-pilot for one month — for allowing an unauthorised person in the cockpit during the airline’s Chandigarh-Leh flight on June 3.

A similar incident had taken place on the airline’s Delhi-Dubai flight on February 27, 2023, when its captain had allowed a female friend in the plane's cockpit. The DGCA had in April 2023 suspended this captain for three months and warned the co-pilot as he was not assertive enough to prevent this violation.

In January 2023, the DGCA had fined Air India Rs 30 lakh for lapses in handling an incident where a man urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York to Delhi flight.

In June 2022, the regulator had fined Air India Rs 10 lakh for not giving required compensation to passengers with valid tickets who were denied boarding.