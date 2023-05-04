Air India gets over 700 applications for pilots for its recruitment drive

The airline, which presently employs over 1,800 pilots, posted a job listing for more than 1,000 pilots on April 27. A320, B777, B787, and B737 fleet captains, first officers, and trainers are needed.



It made orders with Boeing and Airbus for 470 aircraft, including wide-body aircraft.

Air India on Thursday announced that it had received more than 700 applications in the previous week in response to its pilot recruitment drive.