Air India gets over 700 applications for pilots for its recruitment drive

Air India on Thursday announced that it had received more than 700 applications in the previous week in response to its pilot recruitment drive.
The airline, which presently employs over 1,800 pilots, posted a job listing for more than 1,000 pilots on April 27. A320, B777, B787, and B737 fleet captains, first officers, and trainers are needed.
It made orders with Boeing and Airbus for 470 aircraft, including wide-body aircraft.
It made orders with Boeing and Airbus for 470 aircraft, including wide-body aircraft.
An Air India official stated in a statement on Thursday that the airline has gotten a tonne of responses to their pilot recruiting ad, which was published late last week.
"The recruitment of pilots is in preparation for the augmented large fleet of 470 aircraft. We have already received over 700 applications in the last few days as response to the advertisement which is under process. As continuation of this recruitment process we are conducting walk-in interviews in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru," it said.
"The recruitment of pilots is in preparation for the augmented large fleet of 470 aircraft. We have already received over 700 applications in the last few days as response to the advertisement which is under process. As continuation of this recruitment process we are conducting walk-in interviews in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru," it said.
Many pilots of cash-strapped Go First, which has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, are also looking for other opportunities, including at Air India, according to industry sources.
Tata Group has four airlines -- Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara, which is a joint venture with Singapore Airlines. The group is in the process of merging Air India Express and AIX Connect as well as Vistara with Air India.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)