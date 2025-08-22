Friday, August 22, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff due to 'operational reasons'

Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff due to 'operational reasons'

Air India flight flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted takeoff and returned to the bay on Friday due to "operational" reasons.

Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination, Tata-owned Air India said in a statement, without sharing further details.

"Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on August 22 returned to bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back," the statement added.

"Our ground team in Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience," the statement added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

