WestBridge Capital to acquire 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

WestBridge Capital to acquire 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

The deal is beneficial for all stakeholders and comes at an opportune time for Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), as it now shifts into the next phase of growth

Edelweiss

This transaction valued the asset management company at around Rs 3,000 crore. Image: X@EdelweissFin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) on Friday said global investment firm WestBridge Capital is acquiring a 15 per cent stake in Edelweiss Asset Management for Rs 450 crore.

This transaction valued the asset management company at around Rs 3,000 crore.

The deal is beneficial for all stakeholders and comes at an opportune time for Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF), as it now shifts into the next phase of growth, Edelweiss Financial Services said in a statement.

"For EFSL, this transaction underscores the objective of value creation and value unlock journey in the MF business; for Edelweiss MF, it strengthens the growth trajectory and the path to being an institutionalised independent business; and for WestBridge, it marks a strategic entry into a high-growth, well-governed MF business with proven leadership and scale potential," it added.

 

Edelweiss Mutual Fund, one of the key businesses for Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL), had total assets under management of Rs 1.52 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a 44 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last five years. It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 53 crore in FY25.

WestBridge Capital is a global investment firm with over USD 7 billion in assets under management.

"Welcoming WestBridge Capital as a strategic partner is a timely step in the value-creation journey at Edelweiss MF. We have built a robust, innovation-led mutual fund franchise with strong equity momentum. This transaction reflects the confidence in the long-term potential of our Mutual Fund business. It initiates the value unlock for EFSL, strengthens the growth path of Edelweiss MF, and brings in a seasoned long-term partner," EFSL Chairman and MD Rashesh Shah said.

The transaction is subject to approvals of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Competition Commission of India (CCI) and other customary approvals.

Edelweiss MF MD and CEO Radhika Gupta said the fund house scaled rapidly through focused execution -- consistent fund performance, product innovation, and widening distribution strength.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

