Air India pilot unions end protest on new salary contracts, service rewards



The change in stance from unions comes as Air India stepped up efforts to attract pilots from Go First that temporarily stopped operations last week. Air India pilot unions on Thursday withdrew their directive which restricted members from accepting revised salary agreements.



The Indian Commercial Pilots Association and Indian Pilots Guild however asked their members not accept the revised compensation and employment offers calling the company proposals unfair labour practices. Air India has offered higher allowances and service rewards for pilots under the new structure that was unveiled last month.



In a communication to their members on Thursday, the two unions said the directive was withdrawn following assurances given in the online townhall meeting and in the interest of the aspirations of Air India. On its part the management executives termed the union protest as misconceived and said majority of the pilots had signed the revised terms.

Also Read Karnataka employees withdraw strike as govt announces 17% basic salary hike Air India pilot unions oppose salary proposal, call it anti-labour Salaries in India to rise 10% in 2023, highest in Asia-Pacific: WTW report Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet Amid rising competition, Air India may reward talent with 8-10% salary hike Nexus Select Trust's initial public offering garners 5.4 times subscription Amp Energy wins CESC's 150 MW 'Wind-Solar Hybrid' auction at Rs 3.07/unit Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net up 35%, to raise upto Rs 3,000 cr in equity AI pilots' unions decide to accept revised service terms, compensation Voluntary insolvency by Go First a fraudulent exercise: SMBC to NCLAT

"As dedicated Air Indians, we believe it is crucial to express our readiness to settle the dispute at hand and find an amicable resolution for the benefit of both parties," the unions said.