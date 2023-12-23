Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Air India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft lands in national capital

The aircraft is the first of Air India's 20 Airbus A350-900 on order, with five more scheduled for delivery through March 2024, the airline said

Air India

The airline has already announced that initially this aircraft will be operated on short-haul routes and later be deployed for long-haul flights

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft, sporting new brand livery, arrived here from European aviation major Airbus' Toulouse facility in France.
The aircraft, registered as VT-JRA, touched down at the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1346 hrs, making the Tata Group-owned airline the first aircraft operator in India to have this type of aircraft in its fleet, a statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The delivery flight is operated using a special call sign AI350, it said.
The aircraft is the first of Air India's 20 Airbus A350-900 on order, with five more scheduled for delivery through March 2024, the airline said.
As part of its now rejigged 250 aircraft order with Airbus, Air India will acquire 40 A350s, comprising 20 each A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft, along with 140 narrow-body A321neo and 70 A320neo planes.
The arrival of the first Airbus A350-900 is, in many ways, "a declaration of Indian aviation's resurgence on the world stage," Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said.
"As a symbol of the new age of flying, the A350 promises a world-class, long-haul travel experience on our non-stop routes. Its excellent flight economics and technology underscore our dedication to commercially successful operations and to achieving our sustainability goals," Wilson added.
The airline has already announced that initially this aircraft will be operated on short-haul routes and later be deployed for long-haul flights.
The new aircraft will enter commercial service in January next year, initially operating domestically for crew familiarisation, followed by longer-haul flying to destinations across continents, the airline said.
It also said that the schedule of commercial operations of the A350 will be announced in the coming weeks.
The 316-seater A350-900 aircraft comes in a three-class cabin configuration with 28 private business class suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom and 264 spacious economy class seats, Air India said.

Also Read

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Japan's SMBC lends $120 mn to Air India to buy A350-900 aircraft

Air India borrows $120 million from Japan's SMBC to buy Airbus plane

Air India gets DGCA's approval for maintenance of A350, A320 aircraft

Air India to induct first A350 aircraft in December: CEO Campbell Wilson

JSPL, RINL to jointly secure supply of liquid steel to upcoming Angul plant

Volkswagen India extends service support to flood-hit customers in TN

Tesla to recall over 120,000 vehicles in US: Road safety regulator

Nike forecast cut rattles sportswear stocks as consumer spending stumbles

Tencent leads $80 billion rout as China gaming curbs revive crackdown fears

Topics : Air India Airbus Boeing aircrafts aircraft structures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon