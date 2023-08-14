TMS Ep497: Air India rebranding, tendering process, markets, deflation
Will the rebranding help Air India fly higher? Why is India's tendering process broken? What will guide markets this week? What is deflation? All answers here
Team TMS New Delhi
After welcoming Air India fliers for over 77 years, the iconic Maharaja with handlebar moustache is set to take a back seat. The airline, which recently landed in Tata Group’s hangar, is in the process of a complete makeover. Last week, the aviation giant unveiled a new brand identity and new aircraft livery. So, what does this rebranding mean for Air India’s ambitious journey ahead? Will it help the airline?
Air India’s makeover may help it soar higher. But, a recent government report revealed that a host of big infrastructure projects are yet to take off. Some of them are delayed by more than a decade. In our next segment, Thareek Ahmed speaks to experts to find out the reason for this delay. And if there is some problem with India’s tendering process.
Let us turn our focus to financial markets now. Benchmark indices fell by over 300 points on Friday as investors assessed RBI’s hawkish tone on inflation, softer-than-expected US inflation data, and sizzling crude oil prices. Going forward, as India releases July inflation figures this week, will it spell more trouble for equities or is it already factored in?
While Indian markets and economy remained on a firm footing, neighbouring China, it seems, is heading for some tough time. In July, China’s consumer price index fell by 0.3 per cent, showing that it has slipped in deflation. Most of us have heard the term “inflation”. But what does deflation mean? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.
Also Read
Air India's order for 470 aircraft will be worth $70 billion: CEO Wilson
Air India ground staff pay hike after Vistara merger: CEO Campbell Wilson
As Tata reimagines Air India brand, its Maharaja mascot may become history
Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete
Air India, Vistara start integration process; joint town hall on March 2
TMS Ep496: RBI policy rates, IIM autonomy, markets, licence raj
TMS Ep495: Paytm, district division, L&T buyback, Article 370
TMSEp494: Station revamp, AI in entertainment, markets, import substitution
TMS Ep493: India Inc's recovery, biosimilar regulations, superconductor etc
TMS Ep492: Laptop import curb, Data Protection Bill, markets, GST in gaming
First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:00 AM IST