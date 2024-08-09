Business Standard
Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till further notice as tension soars

Tensions continue to remain high in the Middle East amid conflict between Israel and various terror groups, including Hamas

Air India

The carrier is offering a full refund to its passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv | (Photo: Company)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Air India on Friday announced suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv till further notice amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
The Tata Group-owned carrier had suspended services from the national capital to Tel Aviv till August 8.
"In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice. We are continuously monitoring the situation," the airline said in a post on X.
The carrier is offering a full refund to its passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv.
Tensions continue to remain high in the Middle East amid conflict between Israel and various terror groups, including Hamas.
Earlier this year also, Air India had briefly suspended flights to Tel Aviv at different points of time due to the Middle East tensions.

After nearly five months, the carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3.
Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Middle East

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

