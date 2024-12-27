Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 12:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Gensol Engineering bags Rs 897 crore solar project contract from NTPC REL

Gensol Engineering bags Rs 897 crore solar project contract from NTPC REL

This contract entails the development of 225MW-AC (alternate current), equivalent to 276 MW DC (direct current), grid connected solar projects

Gensol

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gensol Engineering on Thursday said it has secured a Rs 897-core contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) for the development of 225 MW grid-connected solar projects. 
The project is to be developed on EPC mode at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, the company said in a regulatory filing. 
This contract entails the development of 225MW-AC (alternate current), equivalent to 276 MW DC (direct current), grid connected solar projects. 
The total bid value for this project, including operations and maintenance (O&M) for a duration of three years, amounts to approximately Rs 897.47 crore, inclusive of taxes and duties. The contract between NTPC REL and Gensol Engineering was executed last week. 
 

More From This Section

Tata, TCS, N Chandrasekharan, Rajesh Gopinath

It's new manufacturing golden age for India, says N Chandrasekaran

PremiumBajaj Chart

Bajaj rises to top in e-scooters with low-cost strategy: Can it stay there?

Religare

MP High Court stays Religare's AGM and open offer by Burman family

ipo market listing share market

IPO mop up could top Rs 2 trillion in 2025: ibanking firm Pantomath

Murugappa Group, Murugappa logo

Murugappa's Mavco and Avenue Capital gets CCI nod to acquire MHM Holding

Topics : Gensol group Solar panels solar project solar projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon