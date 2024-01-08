Sensex (    %)
                        
Airtel gets notice from DoT for violation of subscriber verification norms

In a BSE filing, the telecom operator informed that the notice pertains to Bihar LSA and was received on January 8, 2024

Bharti Airtel

Citing details, the company said it pertained to an alleged violation of terms and conditions with respect to subscriber verification norms under the Licence Agreement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has received a notice from the telecom department for an alleged violation of subscriber verification norms, entailing a penalty of Rs 3.57 lakh.
In a BSE filing, the telecom operator informed that the notice pertains to Bihar LSA and was received on January 8, 2024.
"We submit the details of notice received by the company from the Department of Telecommunications," Airtel said, informing about the "notice imposing a penalty of Rs 3,57,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms".
Citing details, the company said it pertained to an alleged violation of terms and conditions with respect to subscriber verification norms under the Licence Agreement, pursuant to a sample customer application form (CAF) audit conducted by the Department of Telecom for September 2023.

Topics : Airtel Department of Telecom telecom sector telecom services

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

