close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Airtel, Microsoft partner to make phone calls through Microsoft Teams

"We are thrilled to partner with Airtel and introduce an innovative solution that will enable India's workforce," Microsoft, Country Head, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia, Shruti Bhatia said

Microsoft Teams

This new service will enable enterprises to make and take calls to external users through the Teams experience streamlining communications

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Microsoft have partnered to enable phone calls through Microsoft Teams, a joint statement said on Saturday.
This is the first time an over-the-top player in the country will be able to connect mobile and landline users but at present the service will be available for enterprise customers only, the statement said.
"Airtel's traditional strength of connectivity combined with Microsoft's technology will result in reliability, cost savings, ease of management and, most importantly, scalability for all customers, ensuring that going forward they can focus solely on productivity," Airtel IQ, Business Head, Abhishek Biswal said in the statement.
This new service will enable enterprises to make and take calls to external users through the Teams experience streamlining communications and collaboration within the flow of work.
"We are thrilled to partner with Airtel and introduce an innovative solution that will enable India's workforce to unlock a new level of productivity, collaboration, and efficiency, transforming the future of work in the country," Microsoft, Country Head, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia, Shruti Bhatia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final: Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A

Asiad 2023: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Asiad 2023: India football teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog to make nation's largest telco

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

Ericsson announces setting up 6G research and development centre in Chennai

UltraTech to invest Rs 13,000 cr to add production capacity by 21.9 MTPA

Montana group, KHPL join forces to open Carls Jr restaurants in India

Greaves Electric Mobility refunds Rs 124 crore FAME-II subsidy to MHI

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

Topics : Airtel Microsoft Bharti Airtel Microsoft India

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon