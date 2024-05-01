Business Standard
Airtel Xstream Play strengthens regional library; teams up with Sun NXT

Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that Airtel Xstream Play, the OTT aggregator service with over five million paid subscribers has strengthened the regional content library by partnering with Sun NXT.
Sun NXT is the video streaming platform, owned and operated by the Sun TV Network.
Announcing that Airtel Xstream Play has partnered with Sun NXT, the release said Airtel Xstream customers can avail of Sun NXT's 50,000-plus hours of content.
This includes titles across blockbuster movies, exclusive series, TV shows, live TV, kid's content in a host of languages from Tamil to Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi.
"Users can enjoy content from across 23 content apps on Airtel Xstream making it one of the largest bouquets of OTT content aggregated on a single app in India," according to a release.
It also offers features of a single app, single subscription, single sign-in, unified content search, and AI-driven personalised curation for each user with users being able to access Airtel Xstream Play across devices, including mobiles, tablets, laptops through the app or web and on large screens.
Other apps on Airtel Xstream Play include Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, ManoramaMax, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, and Playflix among many others.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

