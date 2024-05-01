Business Standard
YES Bank receives GST demand orders levying penalty worth Rs 6.87 lakh

The penalty levied by the Manipur and Punjab GST departments amounts to Rs 5.05 lakh and over Rs 1.81 lakh, respectively

"The bank does not expect any material impact on financial, operation or other activities of the bank due to the said orders," it said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has received two GST demand orders, which levied a penalty of over Rs 6.87 lakh.
The penalty levied by the Manipur and Punjab GST departments amounts to Rs 5.05 lakh and over Rs 1.81 lakh, respectively.
"the bank has received two orders from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, Manipur and Punjab...on April 30, 2024, raising demand for reversal of input tax credit (ITC) along with interest and levy of a penalty of Rs 5,05,940 and Rs 1,81,623, respectively," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.
It said the tax and interest demand is below the material threshold limit currently applicable to the bank.
"The bank does not expect any material impact on financial, operation or other activities of the bank due to the said orders," it said.
The bank will pursue an appeal against these orders, it added.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

