Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air completes 3 yrs of flying; plans flights to SAARC, Asean regions

Akasa Air completes 3 yrs of flying; plans flights to SAARC, Asean regions

Akasa Air, which commenced operations on August 7, 2022, expects to have more than 30 planes in its fleet by the end of this year

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

The airline will expand its presence in key markets such as Delhi and will leverage the upcoming Navi Mumbai and Noida International Airports. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three-year-old Akasa Air on Thursday said it will start flights to the SAARC and Asean regions in the next few years, in addition to leveraging the upcoming Navi Mumbai and Noida International Airports to develop a comprehensive network.

Akasa Air, which commenced operations on August 7, 2022, expects to have more than 30 planes in its fleet by the end of this year and aims for a capacity growth of over 30 per cent in terms of Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) for the current fiscal ending March 2026.

Currently, the carrier has 30 aircraft.

"The airline will expand its presence in key markets such as Delhi and will leverage the upcoming Navi Mumbai and Noida International Airports to build a comprehensive network. Akasa Air will expand its global footprint with a foray into new regions, including SAARC and ASEAN, over the next few years," the carrier said in a release on Thursday.

 

Eight countries, including India, are part of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Other countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Also Read

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

DGCA suspends Akasa Air examiner for six months over skill test lapsespremium

Aeroplane

Indian airlines reported 183 aircraft defects till July 21: Govt

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

No issues found in fuel switches in its Boeing 737 MAX planes: Akasa Air

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Akasa Air sees no dip in passenger demand post Air India plane crash

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air aims to have 226 planes in fleet by 2032, says CFO Ankur Goel

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 10 countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Currently, the airline flies to five overseas destinations -- Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait). It operates flights to 23 domestic cities.

"In just 36 months, Akasa Air has served over 19 million passengers, with a significant leap of 8 million passengers in just the last 12 months and continues to register industry-leading load factors of over 87 per cent," the release said.

Last financial year, the airline recorded a 49 per cent increase in revenue year-over-year and capacity in terms of ASK grew 48 per cent annually.

Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said it remains firmly anchored to its long-term vision of being among the top 30 airlines globally by the end of this decade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance building 4 engines for growth, long-term value: Mukesh Ambani

Adani airports

With ₹20,000 cr plan, Adani eyes global-style airport business hubs

Adani Group

Adani Power receives LoI for 2,400 MW thermal plant in Bihar's Bhagalpur

TCS

TCS to roll out salary hikes for 80% of staff starting September 1

Narayana Health

Narayana Health to add 2,000 beds, expand insurance schemes in FY26premium

Topics : Akasa Air ASEAN India airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon