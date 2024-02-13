Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Akasa Air to cancel 4 Mumbai-Bengaluru flights daily from Feb 15-Mar 30

The civil aviation ministry has asked Mumbai airport operator MIAL to cut the number of scheduled flights and also restrict private jet operations for longer hours, according to reports

Akasa Air

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air on Tuesday said it will be cancelling four flights daily between the city and Bengaluru following government guidelines issued to reduce congestion at the Mumbai airport.
The civil aviation ministry has asked Mumbai airport operator MIAL to cut the number of scheduled flights and also restrict private jet operations for longer hours, according to reports.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a statement, an Akasa Air spokesperson said it will be rationalising network with respect to flights operated from Mumbai.
"Flight operations of airlines to/from Mumbai are expected to be impacted with guidelines being implemented to reduce runway congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai.
"... we have to rationalise our network resulting in cancellation of flights QP 1374 & QP 1367 (Mumbai to Bengaluru) and QP 1362 & QP 1366 (Bengaluru to Mumbai) between February 15 to March 30," the statement said.
The airline is communicating to the passengers about the flight cancellations and is giving them options to either rebook at no additional fee or process full refund.
Passengers can rebook on any date until April 15, as per the statement.
Akasa Air, which is facing a shortage of trained pilots, had cancelled 10 flights on February 11 and 12.
On Monday, the airline had termed the flight cancellations as an "aberration".
Sources, on Monday, had said that the airline was facing a shortage of trained pilots due to the non-availability of slots for simulator training.
The carrier has hired a good number of Airbus pilots from grounded carrier Go First, while it has Boeing aircraft fleet. A pilot has to undergo conversion training prior in case of switching from one type of aircraft to another type, the sources had said.
On Monday, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube the airline does not have a shortage of pilots. "Akasa Air is sufficiently staffed with over 600 pilots, enough to operate more than double the size of our current fleet".

Also Read

Looking at a mix of int'l destinations, not just West Asia: Akasa Air CEO

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

Akasa Air buys 300 CFM engines at list prices of $5 billion: Report

Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

Bombay HC allows Akasa Air to proceed with case against pilots in Mumbai

Auto components sector growth may ease to 5-7% in FY25, says ICRA

India's smartphone market grew by a nominal 1% in 2023, shows IDC data

Paytm hiring for various positions across products, business divisions

Intent to hire freshers improves by 6% for first half of 2024: Report

Passenger finds screw in food, IndiGo says not reported during journey

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Akasa Air flights Mumbai Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon