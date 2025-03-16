Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Allchem Lifescience files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 190 cr

Allchem Lifescience files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 190 cr

The Gujarat-based company's proposed IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 190 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 71.55 lakh equity shares by promoters

ipo market listing share market

At present, promoters and promoter group entities hold 100 per cent stake in the company.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug maker Allchem Lifescience has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Gujarat-based company's proposed IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 190 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 71.55 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Those selling shares in the OFS are Kantilal Ramanlal Patel and Manisha Bipin Patel.

At present, promoters and promoter group entities hold 100 per cent stake in the company.

In its draft papers filed on Friday, Allchem Lifescience proposes to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 130 crore towards debt payment, while a portion will be used for general corporate purposes as well as to support the business requirements of the company.

Incorporated in 2017, Allchem Lifescience is an Indian manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) intermediates and speciality chemicals.

 

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Meir Commodities files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

stock market trading

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump tariffs; Q3 GDP; Swasth, HP Telecom IPOs

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Markets Today: Trump tariffs; FIIs; Nifty50 expiry, Beezaasan IPO allotment

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital's board approves IPO plan, to issue 230 mn new shares

LG Electronics, LG India

LG Corp Chairman Koo visits India ahead of local subsidiary's IPO

It specialises in the production of key starting materials (KSMs), generic API intermediates and specialty chemicals.

The company is a key player in manufacturing piperazine derivatives, which are critical raw materials for producing APIs like quetiapine, which is used in treating schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Over the years, Allchem Lifescience has developed the ability to manufacture 263 products which demonstrates their strong focus on different chemistries in organic chemical compounds.

The company's focus has been to identify potential demand for products, in particular, products that are difficult to source in India or which being import substitutes are not easily available, develop such products and scale up production once the demand is in place.

The company has a manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Allchem Lifescience caters to prominent domestic and international customers, including Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bond Chemical, Indoco Remedies, Micro Labs, MSN Laboratories, Nagase India, Neogen Chemicals, Neuland Laboratories, and Unichem Laboratories.

As of December 2024, the company served customers across 13 states in India and 22 countries overseas. As of FY24, it had 148 customers in India and 66 customers overseas.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.75 per cent between FY22 and FY24. The revenue figures for the six months ended September 30, 2024 was at Rs 7.84 crore.

Additionally, the profit after tax (PAT) has grown at a CAGR of 28.65 per cent from March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2024. The PAT figures for the six-month ended September 2024 stood at Rs 1.09 crore.

Emkay Global Financial Services is the sole book-running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Carlsberg India

Carlsberg India FY24 sales cross Rs 8K cr, profit up 60.5% to Rs 323 cr

Ola electric

Rosmerta Digital seeks insolvency proceedings against Ola Electric's arm

CBI

Court rejects chargesheet against Goenka, Balwa in Yes Bank-DHFL case

Stanard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered raises 1 bn euro via social bond, commits 50% for India

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

India's M&A market sees record activity in February at $7.2 billion

Topics : SEBI initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon