Curious about how Amazon delivers? Free fulfilment centre tours coming soon

Amazon is set to launch free guided tours of its fulfilment centres in India later this year, giving customers a behind-the-scenes look at how packages are picked, packed, and shipped. The initiative, part of its global Amazon Tours programme, will begin with sites in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
What are Amazon tours?
From the fourth quarter of 2025, Amazon will begin hosting in-person guided tours at its fulfilment centres (FCs), allowing visitors to witness the journey of a package — from storage to shipment. These 45 to 60-minute tours will showcase the technology and processes that help Amazon process millions of orders every day.
“We’ve built India’s fastest, safest, and most reliable operations network, and now we’re excited to give people a chance to see it firsthand,” said Abhinav Singh, Amazon’s vice-president of operations, India and Australia.
Inside the fulfilment centres
The tours will take place at two of Amazon’s most significant facilities. The Delhi-NCR FC, the largest in North India, covers 450,000 sq ft — about the size of eight football fields. The fulfilment centre at Bengaluru is Amazon’s largest in the country, and it offers over two million cubic feet of storage — equivalent to the volume of 800 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
"We're excited to bring the Amazon Tours programme to India after delighting visitors across many different parts of the world," said Nick Boone-Lutz, head of the public tours programme. "Since 2014, we've welcomed over two million visitors across more than 35 locations in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, France, Germany, and Italy," Boone-Lutz said.
A focus on safety and innovation
Each tour will begin with a short video on Amazon’s journey in India and will then proceed through the FC, highlighting various innovations, safety features, and employee welfare measures. These include temperature checks, onsite medical support, air-conditioned breakrooms, and professional development opportunities.
Tour information
The tours will be free and open to the public, welcoming anyone aged six and above (children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult). They will run three times a week at both locations, with a capacity of up to 20 participants per tour. Registrations will open online later this year.