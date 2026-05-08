Amazon India expands delivery-driver rest network across major cities

Amazon India plans to expand its Ashray network to 250 centres by the end of 2026, building on its existing network of 100 facilities across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other cities nationwide. As part of this expansion, the company plans to launch 50 new centres by the end of May.

Ashray is Amazon's network of dedicated rest centres for all delivery drivers, including those outside Amazon’s network, equipped with air-conditioned seating, drinking water, electrolytes, mobile charging points, clean washrooms, first-aid kits, and comfortable resting spaces, designed to give delivery drivers a place to rest and recharge during their routes, particularly during peak summer months. The 100 existing centres, located in 16 cities in India, have recorded over one million visits from delivery drivers across the industry in 2025.

Amazon India has also rolled out mobile Ashray units -- air-conditioned vans that are stationed along high-traffic delivery routes so delivery drivers can access rest and hydration support without needing to travel to a fixed location. These mobile units carry amenities such as air-conditioned seating, drinking water, electrolytes, Wi-Fi, and mobile charging points.

“Scaling to 250 centres and taking these facilities directly to delivery drivers through our mobile units is a reflection of that commitment,” said Salim R Memon, director, operations, Amazon India. “This is also part of our broader investment of over Rs 2,800 crore to strengthen associate safety, health, and wellbeing across our operations network.”

Amazon is working with third parties, including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Udyasa Foundation, and Rural Education and Development (READ) India, to set up the new Ashray centres. This is part of Amazon’s broader efforts to support delivery drivers through initiatives focused on safety, wellbeing, and access to essential infrastructure. Beyond these centres, Amazon has established facilities within its fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations, including rest areas, break zones, and cafeterias, to support associate wellbeing.