Amazon's home, kitchen segment witnesses 25% growth in FY24 in Odisha

The company also registered a 15 per cent growth in new customers in Odisha which is one of the fastest-growing states

The online marketplace has 51 service partners, 52 delivery stations and nearly 16,000 sellers in the state. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday said its home, kitchen and outdoors segment has grown by nearly 25 per cent in Odisha in the 2023-24 fiscal as compared to the previous year.
The company also registered a 15 per cent growth in new customers in Odisha which is one of the fastest-growing states, Amazon India's Home, Kitchen and Outdoors segment Director K N Srikanth said.
There is growing demand for sports and sporting equipment in the region with the cricket gears experiencing more than 80 per cent year-on-year growth, he said.
Similarly, demand for equipment for racquet sports, including badminton, tennis and table tennis, surged nearly 150 per cent during the last financial year, indicating a strong focus on outdoor sports, he said.
The online marketplace has 51 service partners, 52 delivery stations and nearly 16,000 sellers in the state.
The company will continue to work with local stores and MSMEs across the state, he added.

Catering to evolving customers' needs, Amazon is currently live with 9 EV (electric vehicle) brands in more than 10 cities of Odisha.
Interestingly, Bhubaneswar sold at least one electric scooter every two days in July, Srikanth said.
The capital of the state has experienced nearly 30 per cent growth in the large furniture category, with premium items such as sofa sets, mattresses and wardrobes showing a 40 per cent increase in sales, the company official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amazon India Amazon Odisha e-commerce market

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

