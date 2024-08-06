Amazon India boss Manish Tiwary resigns, plans to join another company

Manish Tiwary has resigned as the country head of Amazon India after spending eight-and-a-half years at the e-commerce firm, according to people familiar with the development. They said that Tiwary plans to take up a new role at another firm. He would step down in October this year.

Tiwary leads the consumer business for Amazon in India, including seller services, and focuses on transforming the way India buys and sells online. Tiwary joined Amazon India in 2016. Before Amazon, he spent over two decades in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business across various categories and channels in India, the Gulf and North Africa. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amazon confirmed the development but did not reveal anything about Tiwary’s next move or the reason for him to leave the firm.

“Manish Tiwary, country manager for Amazon India, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of the company. Manish’s leadership over the last eight years has been instrumental in delivering for customers and sellers, making Amazon.in the preferred marketplace in India,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

Tiwary will continue with Amazon until October to help ensure a smooth transition. The company said Amit Agarwal, SVP India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon India team, guiding its strong bench of leaders to deliver on this opportunity.

“India is an important priority for Amazon. We are excited by the momentum and business results we have already achieved,” said the Amazon spokesperson. “We are even more optimistic about the significant opportunities ahead to innovate on behalf of our customers and digitally transform lives and livelihoods.”

A computer engineer from BIT-Mesra and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB), Tiwary was expected to follow his parents, who worked for Tatas. Instead, he took up a job at consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever in 1995.

At Unilever, Tiwary proved to be a stayer, working with the FMCG major for over two decades in different capacities and across different categories and channels: in India, in the Gulf and in North Africa. Before joining Amazon in 2016, he headed Unilever’s business in the Gulf region, which was a large multi-country operation across diverse legal entities. His last role was as managing director for Unilever (Gulf), looking after a cluster of 34 countries in North Africa and West Asia while operating from Dubai.

The role prepped him well for his task at Amazon India, where he now heads an army of thousands of employees. With the pandemic having accelerated the shift to e-commerce, the tech giant is aggressively scaling up its operations.

Tiwary’s departure from Amazon is expected to leave a large gap to fill for the e-commerce firm, which is in a fierce battle with rivals such as Flipkart, Reliance’s JioMart, and Tata for a big bite of India’s booming e-commerce market, which is expected to touch $350 billion by 2030.

Under Tiwary’s watch, Amazon was transforming into more than a shopping platform for Indians. The company started out in India in 2013 with 100 sellers. It now has over 1.2 million sellers from across the country. It is focusing on vernacular language and a voice-based shopping platform that aims to be inclusive and accessible to the next 500 million users who mainly reside in “Bharat”, India’s small towns and cities. Besides the streaming video and music services it offers, it has launched miniTV, a free, ad-supported video streaming service for Amazon app-users in India who are looking for short films.

Since 2013, Amazon has invested around $6.5 billion in the e-commerce business here.

Under Tiwary’s leadership, Amazon India had last year announced it had cumulatively digitised more than 6.2 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabled close to $8 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and created over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs in India to date. The company had previously pledged to digitise 10 million MSMEs, enable $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025. Amazon has stated that it is progressing well towards fulfilling these commitments.

Amazon had also been facing various challenges in the country. For instance, trade bodies perceived Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart as a threat to local retailers and have taken the matter to various courts. The Competition Commission of India had also reportedly launched an investigation over preferential treatment. Amazon also had been fighting a legal battle with Future Retail to stop the Kishore Biyani-led retailer’s $3.4 billion deal with Reliance Industries. Last year, the firm reportedly also laid off employees in India across different functions due to global macroeconomic uncertainty.