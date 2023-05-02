The revenue from operations jumped 8.39 per cent to Rs 4,256.31 crore in the quarter. It was Rs 3,926.73 crore in the same quarter in FY22.

Ambuja Cements recorded a 1.61 per cent jump in its standalone net profit in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to Rs 502.4 crore from Rs 494.41 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. The Adani Group-owned a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The final dividend will be paid on or after July 25.