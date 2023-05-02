close

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece

The revenue from operations jumped 8.39 per cent to Rs 4,256.31 crore in the quarter

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ambuja Cements

Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Ambuja Cements recorded a 1.61 per cent jump in its standalone net profit in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to Rs 502.4 crore from Rs 494.41 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. The Adani Group-owned a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The final dividend will be paid on or after July 25.
The revenue from operations jumped 8.39 per cent to Rs 4,256.31 crore in the quarter. It was Rs 3,926.73 crore in the same quarter in FY22.

In FY23, the net profit was up 22.5 per cent to Rs 2,553.49 crore from Rs 2,083.19 crore in FY22.

Topics : Ambuja Cements Adani Group Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

